Harry E. Butson, physician

Harry E. Butson, 92, a pediatrician who practiced in Chestnut Hill for four decades, died Nov. 23 at Brittany Pointe Estates in Lansdale.

Dr. Butson, who retired in 1995 at the age of 70, was known for his kindness and caring in treating his patients, both the children and their parents.

Born in DuBois, Pa., he was a graduate of Washington and Jefferson College and the University of Pennsylvania Medical School. During the Korean War he served as a Navy physician with the rank of lieutenant.

He is survived by sons Harry E. Butson III and Dr. Timothy J. Butson; a daughter, Holly Ann Butson; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Dr. Butson’s wife, the former Mable Bingaman, died in 2002.

A memorial service was held Dec. 9 at Brittany Point Estates with interment private. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.