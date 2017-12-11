Penn Charter girls’ squash climbs to 3-0

by Tom Utescher

In girls’ squash, Penn Charter began the new month the same way it ended the old one, winning a non-league match over a Main Line opponent. On Monday the Quakers hopped the Schuylkill to arrive at the Cynwyd Club, where they overcame the combo team from Harriton and Lower Merion high schools (known as HLM).

The Quakers had conquered Conestoga High School and Shipley School at the end of November, and last week they went past the HLM Ram Aces, 8-1, to raise their record to 3-0.

A number of the individual bouts were decided in three straight games, including the number one match featuring Charter’s junior standout, Elisabeth Ross. She gathered momentum as she defeated HLM’s Dani Benshock, 11-9, 11-8, 11-5. One of the top players in the country in juniors competition, Ross will be going overseas early in January to participate in the British Open.

PC’s Alexa Lenfest, also a junior, took an 11-6, 11-4, 11-6 decision from HLM number four Claire Dalinka, and one rung down the ladder Lenfest’s classmate Mia Bezar efficiently dispatched Rachel Gorman, 11-0, 11-2, 11-2.

Seniors Charlotte Murray and Chloe Master were also 3-0 winners. Murray went through at number six against Ella Garcia, 11-3, 11-3, 11-2, and Master topped the Ram Aces’ number eight, Stella Eisenberg, 11-5, 11-8, 11-3.

In the sixth three-game match of the afternoon, Emily Bartos kept HLM from a 9-0 sweep by winning at number two, but PC senior Gwen Davis went down fighting, 11-9, 12-10, 13-11.

Other Quakers demonstrated tenacity as they prevailed in each of the three longer bouts. Junior Hattie Specter wrapped up the number three match over Halle Cooper, 11-9, 9-11, 11-4, 11-3. Charter’s number seven, senior Meredith Bernstein, dropped her opening game, 7-11, then went on to win in five frames, with the other scores being 11-5, 11-9, 7-11, and 11-3.

In the ninth spot, junior Lexie Kaiser outlasted Adina Rubenstein of HLM, going down two games (11-13, 5-11) but then digging in to take the next three, 11-7, 13-11, 11-5.