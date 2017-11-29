Bonnie B. Livezey, teacher and flower arranger

Bonnie B. Livezey, 77, of Mt. Airy, a teacher and flower arranger, died Nov. 13 of an aortic aneurysm at Chestnut Hill Hospital.

Mrs. Livezey retired in 1992 from Northwest Human Services, where she had taught flower arranging and cooking to special needs patients for 15 years. Earlier she had taught elementary grades at Shady Grove Elementary School in Ambler and at Mifflin Elementary School in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

In retirement she continued to arrange flowers for friends and patients without families at Chestnut Hill Hospital

Born Bonnie Poeppel in Washington, D.C., she came with her family to Philadelphia as a 4-year-old and graduated from Philadelphia Girls High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in special education from Penn State University.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Livezey; sons Joseph Jr., of Bangor, and Thomas, of Encinitas, Calif.; a daughter, Anne Livezey, of Trappe; and two grandchildren.

A celebration of life and a reception will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at the Livezey residence, and the family will begin seeing callers at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Airy Presbyterian Church, 13 E. Mt. Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119. – WF