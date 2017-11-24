Discovering Chestnut Hill: A call for preservation projects that deserve recognition

by Shirley Hanson for the Chestnut Hill Conservancy

Are you an architect who has helped a client undertake a painstaking restoration of a neglected building? Are you a building owner who has carefully rehabilitated worn-out parts of your older home? Are you a contractor who has helped to protect valuable features of an older building? Are you a Chestnut Hill resident who appreciates the extra care your neighbors devote to being good stewards of the home they love?

The Chestnut Hill Conservancy invites architects, building owners, contractors, and Chestnut Hill appreciators to nominate projects for its annual Preservation Awards. Each award recognizes a project that is a striking gift to Chestnut Hill today – and far into the future – and an inspiration for others as they care for their own buildings. These awards help to express our gratitude to those who cherish our historic and architectural resources.

To be nominated, a project must be located within the Chestnut Hill National Register Historic District (virtually all of Chestnut Hill). The deadline for nominations is Dec. 10, 2017. To qualify, projects must be substantially completed by Dec. 10, 2017, and meet at least one of these criteria: they preserve or protect historic resources in the built or natural environment; they exemplify appropriate historic building restoration, rehabilitation, or adaptive reuse; and/or they demonstrate good stewardship of an important building. Projects must follow the “Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.” See: nps.gov/tps/standards.htm

The process for applying is easy. Just go to the Conservancy’s website for the nomination form: http://chconservancy.org/preservation-awards.

Last year’s Preservation Awards went to Jeanne and Philip Connolly for the completion of a 17-year rehabilitation of their Germantown Avenue home; Deborah R. Popky and George L. Popky, M.D., for the rehabilitation of their historic home’s roof; the Philadelphia Department of Streets for the new Willow Grove Avenue Bridge; Matthew Millan Architects and Jamison Masonry for the rehabilitation of the 3-foot high, curving brick retaining wall on St. Martin’s Lane; and “Brinkwood,” a private home in Chestnut Hill, for the preservation and stewardship of its porch.