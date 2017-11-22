Susan C. Lloyd, teacher and community service coordinator

Susan Campbell Lloyd, 75, a teacher and community service coordinator, died Nov. 12 of an intramuscular disease at her home in Chestnut Hill.

Mrs. Lloyd established and directed a community service program at Chestnut Hill Academy – one of the first in the area – where students were involved in a variety of service activities. One of her projects was a Special Olympics held each year at the school for young victims of cerebral palsy.

She was honored by the United Cerebral Palsy Association “for her commitment and dedication to cerebral palsy sports meets.”

Earlier she had taught kindergarten at Episcopal Academy.

Born in York, Pa., she attended York Country Day School and graduated from Mount Vernon Seminary and Garland Junior College.

Mrs. Lloyd was an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and had served on the church’s Outreach Committee. She also had served on the board of the Chestnut Hill Community Association.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Lloyd; a son, Thomas B. Lloyd, of Chevy Chase, Md.; a daughter Ellen L. Eglin of Darien, CT; a brother, Melvin H. Campbell Jr., of York; and two grandsons.

A memorial service was private. Memorial donations may be made to Philabundance, 3616 S. Galloway St., Philadelphia, PA 19148, or to the Parkinson’s Council, 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite