Nicholas McCabe Affel, 32, beloved son, brother and friend, passed away suddenly from heart disease on Saturday, October 14th, 2017. He was born on September 17, 1985 in Philadelphia. Nick was a graduate of Norwood-Fontbonne Academy and LaSalle College High School where he played goalie as well as on the Wissahickon hockey teams. He attended George Washington University and Drexel University.

A unique soul, known for his whip-smart humor, intelligence, and seemingly eidetic memory, Nick was a bibliophile, libertarian, and realist who will be missed by all. Nick loved the water, kayaking and fishing with his friend Denis, with whom we hope he is enjoying fishing now. Nick is survived by his parents and brothers, James and Griffin Affel. Memorial donations may be made in Nick’s name to The Juvenile Diabetes Association: http://www.jdrf.org/donate/.