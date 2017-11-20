Two championship teams for Norwood-Fontbonne Academy’s fall athletic season

For the second year in a row, the Norwood-Fontbonne Academy JV field hockey and varsity boys’ soccer teams have won the Catholic Academy League titles. The soccer team is pictured above with the Catholic League trophy.

Back row (L-R): Kevin Doerzbacher, Raymond “Red” Boles, Joseph Jackson, Ava Rossi, Mali-Vinn Renz, Quinn Egan, Michael Malloy, Emily Reithmiller, Luke Reithmiller, Sam Otis

Middle Row (L-R): Coach Ally Monteiro, Zachary Colleluori, Rory Kyle, Ellie Devine, Maia Mocharnuk, Owen Valinis, Matthew Cohen

Front Row (L-R): Coach Julie Ortale, Caleb Millan, JJ Zamichelli, Alex Farina, Colin Cummings

The members of Norwood’s JV field hockey team, as seen with their trophies for capturing the Catholic League title.

L-R: Chloe Moon, Sabrina Borzi, Anna Simola, Aiden Arrington, Lola Figuera Clark, Katherine Bernstiel, Penny Gilmore, Kiera Thorell, Samantha Rofsky, Sarah Mark, Lily Wise, Eva Rodgers, Isabella Chavarria, Sam Hendrzak, Ramsey Tabor, Kaitlin Johnson, Sophia Romano, (coaches) Allie Sabia ’08 and Gabbie Canuso ’08 (not pictured).