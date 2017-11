Three senior athletes from Springside Chestnut Hill Academy are honored for officially committing to play at the NCAA Division I level next year. The students pictured are Mac McLaughlin (Navy), Emily McNesby (University of Maryland) and CJ Sweitzer (Bryant University). McLaughlin and Sweitzer will be playing lacrosse, while McNesby will be competing in soccer. Standing in the background are Athletic Director David Wilson and Head of School Stephan Druggan.