Olive Pearson Sheppard passed away on November 1, 2017 at the grand age of 97.

She was the beloved wife for 71 years of Winston C. Sheppard and loving mother to Mary-Helen S Boothby (Richard), W. Cartwright Sheppard, Jr. (Linda), Sally P. Sheppard and Charles L. Sheppard II. She will be missed by her nine grandchildren and great grandson.

She is preceded in death by her brothers Corning Pearson, Oliver Payne Pearson and Forrest G. Pearson, whom she cherished.

Olive was born and raised in Chestnut Hill, attended Westover School and graduated from Springside School in 1938. After working as a nurse’s aide at Germantown Hospital during WW II, she volunteered for many years at Abington Memorial Hospital and Chestnut Hill Hospital. In addition to her children and grandchildren, her interests included traveling, riding and tennis.

Her travels took her to Great Britain, Hawaii and throughout the Caribbean. Together with her husband and friends she enjoyed river cruises down the Mississippi and gently sailing off the coast of her beloved Maine.

She was a lifelong member of the Philadelphia Cricket Club and a longtime member of the American Connemara Pony Society. Relatives and friends are invited to Olive’s memorial service at 11:00 on December 11, 2017 at St. Thomas’ Church Whitemarsh.

In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Springside Chestnut Hill Academy – Laurel Fund, 500 W. Willow Grove Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118.