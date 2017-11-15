Closeup: Sword fighting for stage and film



Words and video by Brian Rudnick

Ken Nichols isn’t a real swordfighter, but he could play one on TV. He currently leads a class through the Mount Airy Learning Tree called “Swashbuckling for Stage and Screen.” Getting his start at Renaissance Fairs around the country, Nichols would perfect his medieval persona by focusing on swordplay, jousting and choreography. He eventually earned certification in stage-fighting and now teaches the art at colleges and choreographs fights for theater productions.

In class, Nichols shows students an array of moves — thrusts, slashes and parries with the blunt edged swords — along with some footwork. The class culminates in the performance of a convincing sword-fight scene and, with proper cuing, most importantly, not getting hurt. To see video, see chestnuthilllocal.com/category/closeup