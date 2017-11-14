Teenagers Inc. to hold annual dinner Nov. 19

by Arianna Neromiliotis

Teenagers Inc. will host its annual dinner “Around Our Table” Sunday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, 8000 Cherokee St. in Chestnut Hill.

Teenagers Inc. was started in 1996 by two local schoolteachers to unite young people in service, connect them to the world, and provide teens with a safe space to be themselves. Around Our Table welcomes the families of Teenagers Inc. while bringing together our partners in the community here in Chestnut Hill and surrounding neighborhoods where we work.

Our annual dinner celebrates the legacy of service that Teenagers Inc. has accomplished and the continuation of the wonderful work that our young people do both within the community and internationally. This year we invite you to help us celebrate our Community Superheroes and our mission to connect teens to the world through service by joining and/or donating to our annual dinner.

This year’s dinner will include rustic décor and delicious and hearty food donatios by The General in Lafayette Hill, Bredenbeck’s, The Chestnut Hill Cheese Shop and many more. In addition to the yummy fall foods, we have wonderful silent auction items that are engaging, relaxing and pampering, including a one-hour reiki session with Meghan Dwyer from Aluna Adventures, as well as a three-hour historical tour of Philadelphia with one of this city’s Founding Fathers. The evening will be highlighted with a teen jazz band and live music by Mt. Airy’s own Andy Maher, as well as an interactive presentation of what’s next and a presentation of Teenagers Inc.’s top awards.

The Richard and Jane Becker Award is awarded to an outstanding alum of the program who has gone above and beyond and has given back to Teenagers Inc. This year’s award goes to Maisey Bradley, who embodies the spirit of Teenagers Inc. She has attended a total of seven Guatemala service trips and continues inspire the next generation to serve their communities. The Community Champion Award will go to Barbara Diaz. Barbara is Teens Inc.’s powerhouse – always prepared, full of energy and ready to work. She is an incredible volunteer,and always willing to go the extra mile.

We are looking forward to honoring Maisey and Barbara with these awards along with our active and current teen members and volunteers. If you are interested in making reservations for this incredible event, please contact Grace Maher at grace.b.maher@gmail.com or 67.879.9248, or Arianna Neromiliotis at arigirl81@gmail.com or 215.260.8013.