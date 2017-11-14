Crime Report: One theft from vehicle

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. According to the 14th District, the Part 1s for Nov. 9 are not available.

Nov. 11. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Valley Green Road. A man told police he went for a run and when he returned he noticed an unknown person had taken his duffel bag containing three credit cards, boxing gloves, workout clothing and his social security card from the rear seat. The items are valued at $55.

Summary: One theft for the week – one theft from vehicle

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.