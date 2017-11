by Tom Utescher

On the first day of the NCAA’s fall signing period, Penn Charter celebrated five students who are each submitting a National Letter of Intent. Seated are (from left) Alexis Joseph (Duke University; lacrosse), Reece Whitley (University of California at Berkeley; swimming), Grace Stansfield (Rider University; softball). Standing are Michael Siani (University of Virginia; baseball), Ryan Dickson (Hobart and William Smith Colleges; lacrosse).