Crime Report: One burglary, three thefts from vehicles and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4.

Oct. 31. Theft from vehicle on the 8700 block of Germantown Ave. A woman told police that on Oct. 29, she discovered her grey MacBook laptop with serial #C1MRTZ98H3QD missing from her vehicle around 5 p.m. There were no signs of forced entry. The owner said she may have left the vehicle unlocked. The item is valued at $1,250.

Nov. 2. Theft from vehicle on the 8500 Germantown Ave. A man told police he took an Uber car service to the 8500 block of Germantown Ave. When he got out of the car, he forgot some items. The man then went to the Uber hub location and picked up most of his belongings. However, he stated his two laptops were missing and the Uber driver did not return his calls. The items are valued at $1,200.

Nov. 3. Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of E. Hartwell Lane. A woman told police that sometime between Nov. 2 around midnight and Nov. 3 around 6 a.m., an unknown person took her leased vehicle. The woman said her mother informed her at 6 a.m. when she came home that the vehicle was gone.

Nov. 3. Theft on the 7800 block of Stenton Ave. A man told police that he got into a verbal altercation with an Uber driver. The man stated the Uber driver asked the man to get out. When the driver dropped him off, he pulled off before the man got all of his belongings. The man told police he’s been calling him, but he’s not answering his calls.

Nov. 3. Burglary on the 8200 block of Germantown Ave at approximately 3:13 a.m. Two unknown men broke the front door glass of a store. Nothing was reported missing at the time.

Summary: Five crimes in one week – one burglary, three thefts from vehicles and one theft

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.