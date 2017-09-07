Philip A. D’Amico Sr., business owner and World War II Veteran

Philip A. D’Amico Sr., 90, of Chestnut Hill, a local business owner, died Aug.15 at St. Joseph’s Villa in Flourtown, where he had been a resident for the past eight months.

Mr. D’Amico operated the Roanoke Garage at 31 West Willow Grove Ave. in Chestnut Hill for 44 years until his retirement in 1997, when he turned over the business to his sons. A lifelong mechanic known as “the fox of Roanoke,” he earned a reputation in the area for high-quality work and instilled the love of mechanics and cars in his sons and grandson.

Even in retirement, he would show up at the garage most days and often with a pot of pasta “for the boys.”

He also was a master craftsman and woodworker who always had several projects running simultaneously in his workshop. He was widely known for his creativity and his ability to fix anything.

Born and raised in Chestnut Hill, he attended J.S. Jenks Elementary School and graduated from Dobbins High School. During World War II he served in both the Army and the Navy. He was with the 88th Infantry in Italy and in 1944 enlisted in the Navy, where he received extensive hands-on mechanical training at the Willow Grove Naval Air Station.

Mr. D’Amico, who enjoyed meeting and talking with people, could often be seen in retirement sitting on the bench at Robertson’s florists listening to and telling stories to other area residents.’

He is survived by five children, ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His wife of 61 years, Mary R. D’Amico, died in 2016. – WF