Talented SCH boys will strive for soccer consistency

by Tom Utescher

If the boys of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy can develop just a little bit more staying power on the soccer pitch, they could significantly improve their standing within the Inter-Ac League.

In Inter-Ac competition last fall, SCH got off to a 3-1 start but later drifted back down into the middle of the pack. The Blue Devils split in their two contests with 2016 league champion Penn Charter. After winning their opener in the Pennsylvania Independent Schools tournament, they ended their season in the quarterfinal round with a 1-0 loss to PC, the eventual runner-up team.

The SCH graduation a few months ago removed five players who’d been on the roster last fall, including potent scorer Andy Stackhouse and full-field workhorses Malcolm Glendinning and Jack Lamb.

The four senior captains for the 2017 Blue Devils are Michael Buck, Matt Greenberg, Tague Harmaty, and Luke Vogelman, and their fellow 12th-graders on the squad are Seth Rabinowitz and Max Phillips.

Returning goalkeeper Owen Elliott is one of half-a-dozen juniors, as is Greenberg’s younger brother, Luke. Two of their classmates, Matthew Bown and Peter Kapp, have older brothers who are former Blue Devil booters. The other two members of the 11th-grade class, Phil Burckhardt and Jack Myers, immediately distinguished themselves as impact players at the start of their freshman season.

A freshman last year, Dane Harmaty (Tague’s brother) earned a varsity starting spot, and the 2017 Blue Devil squad includes another sophomore who is the sibling of a senior, Kevin Buck. At present, new SCH student Connor Koschineg is the only freshman who is training with the varsity unit.

A former SCH assistant for several years, Brian Zalasky is now heading into his second season as head coach at Springside Chestnut Hill. Tom Stackhouse, uncle of recently-graduated player Andy Stackhouse, returns for his fifth campaign as an assistant on the sidelines.