PC tennis looks to extend Inter-Ac reign

by Tom Utescher

Last fall, the girls of Penn Charter ended Episcopal Academy’s long reign as Inter-Ac League tennis champion, and although five players graduated from that title-winning team, the Quakers seem equipped to make a strong bid to retain their crown.

The key loss in singles from 2016 was Schuyler LaBarge, who has moved on to play at Bucknell University. Last season, she played first and second singles, alternating with her younger sister Brinlea, who is now a junior at PC. Brinlea’s classmate Leila Sor also returns as a varsity singles veteran, moving up from the third to the second flight this season.

Last season a freshman who had just enrolled at Penn Charter, J.J. Birnie, performed very well in pairs play, and as Charter launches the new season, she has moved into the third singles slot.

Depth and experience at doubles is provided by four senior captains, Meredith Bernstein, Gwen Davis, Lizzie Drebin and Chloe Master.

LaBarge and Sor have a lot of company in this year’s 11th-grade class, as they’re joined by Lucy Alter, Lexie Kaiser, Samantha McAvoy, Emily Schwartz and Hattie Specter.

Birnie is the only sophomore who has secured a spot in the varsity line-up, and longtime PC head coach Rose Weinstein noted that freshman Olivia Schwartz is a promising prospect.

In addition to Weinstein, who is a fixture on the Penn Charter racquet sports scene, assistant Chris Spencer (a former PC player) returns for the Quakers, as does certified Sports Life Coach Amy Haller.

Claire Uhle, who played scholastic and collegiate tennis, has joined the staff this fall. She came out of a strong Wissahickon High School program, and played in both the girls’ and the boys’ PIAA state tournaments. She graduated from West Chester University this spring.