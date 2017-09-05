PC boys soccer has depth to fill gaps

by Tom Utescher

The boys’ soccer squad at Penn Charter heads into the 2017 schedule as the defending Inter-Ac League champion, and the Quakers were also finalists last fall in the Pennsylvania Independent Schools tournament, getting edged out in the championship match in a marathon penalty kick session.

Among the six athletes who graduated from that team were leading scorer Max Jacobs and two Quakers who are now playing Division I college soccer, goalie Jay Jennings (La Salle) and stalwart back Conrad Williams (Rhode Island).

PC’s 2017 cast of characters got to see some formidable out-of-state squads right at the get-go. Over Labor Day weekend, Charter hosted U.S. number four St. Benedict’s Prep and number 17 Summit Country Day School.

On Saturday these two ranked franchises faced one another on the Quakers’ campus, with St. Benedict’s Gray Bees from Newark knocking off Cincinnati’s Summit Silver Knights, 3-0. The next afternoon, the Ohio outfit and Penn Charter’s own team were tied 1-1 at halftime, and a second goal with 10 minutes remaining in the match clinched a victory for the Quakers.

As expected, PC started its four team captains, seniors Griffin Barnes, Andrew Morris, and Connor Sullivan, and junior goalie Kyle Earley. Sullivan has committed to play soccer at West Chester University.

The other starters against Summit were senior Luke Brogan, junior Billy Melnick, and sophomores Ryan Bradby, Anthony Ciarrocchi, Ryan Holmes, Jack Kennedy, and Jude Shorr-Parks. First off the bench were senior Matt Kestenbaum and freshman Nicolo Kreuger, who subbed in together, and later in the first half junior Ryan Kessler entered.

Summit Country Day got on the board six-and-a-half minutes into the game, and Charter’s Kennedy tied it with 28 minutes remaining in the first period. The 1-1 count was still on the board at halftime.

Prior to the preceding day’s loss to St. Benedict’s, the Silver Knights had been 3-0, and one of those early victims was the runner-up team in the 2016 Kentucky state championship match.

Both teams had chances to break the tie as the second half proceeded. With under a dozen minutes left, Charter keeper Earley made back-to-back saves on Summit shots from close range, keeping it even. On the Quakers’ next advance up the field a ball fired by Kreuger, the freshman, glanced off the Silver Knights’ goalie and continued into the cage. PC protected its lead for the last 10 minutes to claim the victory.

In addition to the aforementioned players, Charter’s varsity roster includes juniors E.T. Cripe, Max Lubowitz, Ryan Mosenkis, Colin Smith, and Alex Springer, sophomores Jess Anderson and Chase Williams (the reserve goalie), and freshmen Julian Fernandez and Matt Slowinski.

Assistant coaches Tom Ciolko and Mike Falsetta have returned to the sidelines, and back for his 10th season as Penn Charter head coach is Bob DiBenedetto, who has piloted teams to the Inter-Ac title both at PC and at the old Chestnut Hill Academy.