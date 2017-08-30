Little House on the Hill closes after more than 30 years

by Sue Ann Rybak

For more than 30 years, parents have been dropping their kids off at Little House on the Hill, 8100 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill. That tradition ended on Friday, Aug. 18, when the owner Marie Lapworth closed the business.

“Mrs. Lapworth worked hard to establish a school that she could be proud of, and that she did,” said Carrie O’Donnell, the director of Little House on the Hill. “It was a combination of Mrs. Lapworth’s passion for nothing but the best for her students, her incredibly talented, loyal and loving staff and amazing parent and student body that kept us here for so long. We like to thank our family of parents, teachers, staff and children for an amazing 32 years.”

She said when Lapworth first opened Little House on the Hill in 1985, there were only a handful of children.

“Little House started in one room with two staff and over the years grew to take over the entire building, both floors and employed upwards of 12 to 15 staff at times,” said O’Donnell, who is also the daughter of Lapworth. “Even though the building could accommodate many children, Mrs. Lapworth felt it was important to maintain that family, homey feel.”

She added that enrollment at the daycare typically “hovered around 60 children.”

Although Little house was Montessori based, it also had a strong focus on academics.

“We wanted the children to leave here with a confidence allowing them to excel in their kindergarten and beyond,” she said.

When the community heard the daycare was closing, several graduates and their families returned for one final hug.

“Many of the graduates were on their way to high school and college,” O’Donnell said. “That is a testament to the huge impact we had on both parents and children.

“With the recent addition of the soda tax coupled with the Catholic schools’ pressure to enroll early to secure a kindergarten spot, we have seen the enrollment numbers slowly declining. These factors deeply affected the smaller businesses.

“After careful consideration, it was with a very heavy heart that Mrs. Lapworth chose to say goodbye. Although a very difficult decision, the right one.”

In an email to the Little House on the Hill, the Temple family wrote, “Little House will always occupy a Big space in our hearts. It nurtured three of our babies and played a part in the fourth one’s career. We will miss you and will hold our memories dear.”

Little House has many items that it must get rid of. If there are any schools or daycares interested in books, educational materials, puzzles, toys, shelving, tables and chairs, wall art, etc. Please call the daycare at 215-248-4990.

