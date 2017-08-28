New Hill area rabbi has to deal with Trump fallout

by Ron Petrou and Len Lear

This article was supposed to be about the theatrical background and religious/moral philosophy of Glenn Ettman, 40, the recently appointed rabbi at Congregation Or Ami, 708 Ridge Pike in Lafayette Hill.

However, then the hate-filled riot happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, fueled by members of the Ku Klux Klan, Nazi sympathizers and other white supremacist groups who have openly praised and supported President Trump. And our leader in the White House has essentially said that the violent, racist thugs and largely peaceful protesters were equally to blame for the murder and injuries that occurred. And that both sides have “many good people” in them.

So because Rabbi Ettman is a beacon in the night shining a light on profound moral, religious and philosophical issues in the tradition of Old Testament prophets, we asked for his reaction to the events in Charlottesville and President Trump’s comments about those incendiary events.

“This has nothing to do with politics,” the rabbi said. “It has everything to do with morality. I have in my possession a Jewish prayer book that was issued by the U.S. Army to my grandfather, who fought against the Nazis in World War II. That Nazi flag represents the extermination of six million Jews. To equivocate and try to normalize it (as Trump did) is flat-out wrong!

“A mentor of mine once said that a real leader stands up for moral authority, but a political leader stands up for votes,” said Rabbi Ettman, a graduate of Brandeis University outside of Boston with an honors degree in Theater Arts and Judaic Studies as well as the Tisch School of the Arts, where he earned a master’s degree in Performance Studies.

“Trump first insulted Mexicans, Muslims, immigrants, women, etc., and now he equalizes Nazis with ‘good people,’ and now we see the rise of anti-Semitism … There is a terrible story not being told about the Jewish community in Charlottesville. They were denied protection by the city’s police department, so they had to hire private security guards. They had to hide and leave out the back door of the synagogue; it was so terrifying!”

According to Rabbi Ettman, many Americans of good will thought the country was making significant progress with an African-American president (twice) and a female presidential candidate, but now “the president has given the anti-Semites a green light to do whatever they want to do.

“We have (at Or Ami) yellow stars from Holocaust survivors (that Jews had to wear in Nazi-occupied countries) … This is a ‘stick your neck out moment!’ There is no equivocating this. This is not a Jewish vs. non-Jewish issue. We need all voices to speak up! This is not the world I want my child to grow up in.”

Rabbi Ettman wanted to be a rabbi since he was 12 years old, growing up in Simsbury, Connecticut, near Hartford. He grew up “in the Reform Movement and in a very Jewish home. There was always something about Judaism that attracted me …

“Being a rabbi is more than just reading, studying and teaching; more than just preaching and counseling; more than just sitting down and having a frozen yogurt with a 17 year old struggling to get into college; more than holding somebody’s hand when he is dying. Being a rabbi is deeply rooted in my heart and soul, something I knew early on that I needed to be doing with my life.”

As stated in Or Ami’s website, “Rabbi Ettman was ordained by Hebrew Union College Jewish Institute of Religion in 2006 in Los Angeles, where he also received a master’s degree in Hebrew Letters … His rabbinic thesis entitled ‘Stage of Torah: A Congregational Guide to Bibliodrama’ melds his two great loves, theater and Judaism.”

Every Saturday at 9 a.m. Rabbi Ettman leads a study of the Torah, which generally speaking is the first five books of the 24 books of the Tanakh (Hebrew bible). These five books are Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy. In the brochure for Congregation Or Ami there is a statement about the community’s “love” of the Torah.

To explain this “love,” Rabbi Ettman referred to a musical rendering by Cantor Franzel, the cantor at Or Ami. “These are the things that everyone is obliged to do daily including visiting the sick, rejoicing with the bride and the groom and making peace with others …

“One of the things that is just ingrained in the community and that you very much see through the Jewish family is the focus on family, on education and on growing. That’s why you see so many Jewish Nobel Prize winners.”

(Since the first Nobel Prize was awarded in 1901, as of 2013, 193 of the 855 Nobel honorees have been Jewish. That is 22%. Jews make up only 0.2% of the global population.)

Rabbi Ettman continued, “Every night I ask my 2½-year-old, ‘What is the one thing you learned that is new today?’ We always talk about something that we learned or something that was our favorite part of the day, not what we did. I do this to ingrain in her the idea that we are perpetually and continually learning.”

Ron Petrou, who co-wrote this article, has attended almost every Torah study Rabbi Ettman has conducted for the past year, and he can attest “that because of Rabbi Ettman’s practice of ‘accepting and building’ in our enlightening and profound hour-and-a-half Saturday study, no one has ever started an argument or become irritated or angry.” Petrou, a retired English professor, is not Jewish. He explained, “As the ad in New York goes, ‘You don’t have to be Jewish to like Levy’s Jewish bread.’”

