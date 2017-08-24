Vandal defaces TD Bank and parking kiosk

Posted on by Brendan Sample

Police seek public’s help in identifying vandal.

Police officers are searching for an unidentified male who was caught on camera vandalizing a kiosk in a Chestnut Hill parking lot. The person in question vandalized the kiosk, along with the TD Bank on Germantown Avenue, on Aug. 16 at 1:11 a.m. Both locations had the circle-A symbol, which is a classic logo of anarchism.

Some residents have expressed concern that the graffiti is part of a radicalist movement such as Antifa. While the police have not ruled out such a possibility, there is no evidence specifically pointing to anything like that at this time.

“We’re looking at all angles, but we haven’t heard anything about that specifically,” said a representative from the police Office of Media Relations.

Anyone with information regarding the vandal is encouraged to contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or the 14th Police District at 215-686-3140.

  • Joe

    This same person spray painted the highland station with an anarchy symbol. Someone please catch this idiot.

  • John Barroll

    Yo that’s my house!



