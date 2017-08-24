Vandal defaces TD Bank and parking kiosk

by Brendan Sample

Police officers are searching for an unidentified male who was caught on camera vandalizing a kiosk in a Chestnut Hill parking lot. The person in question vandalized the kiosk, along with the TD Bank on Germantown Avenue, on Aug. 16 at 1:11 a.m. Both locations had the circle-A symbol, which is a classic logo of anarchism.

Some residents have expressed concern that the graffiti is part of a radicalist movement such as Antifa. While the police have not ruled out such a possibility, there is no evidence specifically pointing to anything like that at this time.

“We’re looking at all angles, but we haven’t heard anything about that specifically,” said a representative from the police Office of Media Relations.

Anyone with information regarding the vandal is encouraged to contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or the 14th Police District at 215-686-3140.