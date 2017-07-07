Mt. Airy marijuana dispensary gets operational license

by Brendan Sample

The proposed marijuana dispensary at 8319 Stenton Ave. has been approved for operation after the Pennsylvania Department of Health granted the site’s request for an operational license on Thursday, June 29, as the department made official decisions on a number of other permits across the state.

Despite this approval, the dispensary still has plenty of detractors who claim that its community location will be an issue for public safety. Among the critics is State Rep. and 9th Ward leader Chris Rabb, who issued a statement expressing his continued disappointment after the decision was made.

“I’m disheartened to see that the Pennsylvania Department of Health has granted a license for a medical cannabis dispensary to operate at a location in a quiet, but densely populated residential area not suited for such a business,” Rabb said. “I have grave concerns that revolve around public safety issues related to a cash-only business that will be open seven days per week with armed guards on a corridor not unfamiliar with violent crime.”

While there has been a notable amount of opposition to the location of the dispensary, many residents have still indicated that they are not inherently opposed to medical marijuana in other locations. One group that shares this opinion is East Mt. Airy Neighbors, as indicated in a letter to the Philadelphia Zoning Board of Adjustment.

“We have no objection to medical marijuana, per se,” said Elayne Bender, executive director of EMAN and author of the letter. “Our objection is based solely on this specific location … The rear of this business would be very close to the rear of occupied homes. There will be parking and traffic issues. Many school students board buses at the SEPTA stop on this block, and there is a child care center nearby.”

While Bender also confirmed that EMAN does not have any current plans outlined to continue fighting the project, there is one development in place from Philadelphia City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, who is among those opposed to the location. Parker currently is preparing to fight the site’s initial zoning approval in court. A date for the official hearing has yet to be announced.

