Fresh Market vandal to pay for damage, apologize to store

by Brendan Sample

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a settlement has been reached in the Fresh Market graffiti case from November of last year. Evan Brown was initially arrested in December for spray painting “F— Trump” and other anti-trump slogans on the wall of the Fresh Market grocery store at 8208 Germantown Ave.

According to Cameron Kline, communications director and spokesperson for the DA’s Office, Brown took an offer of diversion on June 21. He will be required to pay $9,645 in restitution to the store and court costs, perform 100 hours of community service with the Chestnut Hill Business Improvement District and write a formal apology letter to the Fresh Market.

“The District Attorney’s Office and the police performed magnificently on this whole thing,” said Richard Snowden, owner of Bowman Properties, which owns the Fresh Market location.

Brown was captured on camera along with Duncan Lloyd of the DA’s office, who watched Brown tag the wall but did not actively do anything else himself. Around the time of Brown’s arrest, city officials announced that they would not fire Lloyd from his job as city solicitor, and Kline confirmed that Lloyd has not been charged with any crimes to this point.

Brendan Sample can be reached at brendan@chestnuthilllocal.com