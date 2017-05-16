Henry school community shocked by field trip bus crash that injured 29

by Pete Mazzaccaro

Parents, students and faculty of the C.W. Henry School, 601 Carpenter Lane in West Mt. Airy, were left reeling from news that a bus full of eighth-grade students, parents and teachers that was heading to Washington, D.C., for a school field trip, had crashed on Route 95 in Maryland on Monday morning, May 14.

According to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer, the bus crashed at around 9:30 a.m. when the driver of a Honda Civic lost control of his car and struck the bus, sending the bus crashing into an embankment and a tree before flipping over and blocking two lanes of the busy highway. Twenty nine people aboard the bus were injured. Two passengers – a student and a teacher – were airlifted to area hospitals because of critical injuries.

Police had not released the name of the driver of the Honda Civic as of press time, nor had charges been filed.

On Monday afternoon, parents and teachers were met by police and local lawmakers including City Councilwoman Cindy Bass and State Representative Chris Rabb. News crews were also on hand to interview parents.

“My staff and I are here to provide whatever assistance the Henry School community may need today and beyond,” Rabb said in a statement. “As state representative, Mount Airy resident and father of two children, this tragedy hits close to home. The Henry School’s students, faculty, staff and parents are in my thoughts.”

In a statement released on the school’s Facebook page Monday night, principal Fatima Rogers said that 21 students, one teacher, one parent chaperone and the bus driver had been released from the hospital and were on their way home. Five students and one teacher remained hospitalized.

Henry was scheduled to be closed on Tuesday, May 16, because of the primary election but was set to resume classes on Wednesday. Rogers said that school counselors, a psychologist and other district staff would be at the school on Wednesday for any students or faculty who needed them.

“Please continue to keep all members of our school community involved in today’s events in your thoughts and prayers,” Rogers wrote. “The entire staff, students and school community came together as one school community today.”

