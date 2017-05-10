Near neighbors worried new beer garden will invite more noise and traffic

This piece has been updated from its original version in the May 11 edition of the Chestnut Hill Local after an interview with Shawn Kelly of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

by Brendan Sample

A recent addition to Market on the Fareway has residents of Ardleigh Street concerned about further strains on parking and noise. The market and Chestnut Hill Hotel complex, which is owned by Ron Pete, recently added a beer garden behind its main property to complement the Chestnut Hill Brewing Company.

In addition to concerns about how the beer garden will affect the surrounding community, neighbors also said they are concerned that aspects of the new development may be in violation of a covenant established between residents and the original owners of the property in 1981 that restricted further development and the fact that the property’s liquor license was reportedly not posted in a fully visible location.

A representative of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Shawn Kelly, however, confirmed to the Local that the PLCB had in fact granted the extension prior approval during construction, meaning that the permit and its placement passed an inspection. Full approval will be contingent on a re-investigation now that the beer garden is open.

Pete said he followed the letter of the law in the application for a Pennsylvania beer license and that he also believes the new development is in keeping with those agreements. Pete and his wife, Abby, bought the property in 2008.

Neighbors of the 8200 block of Ardleigh gathered together at the recent Land Use Planning and Zoning Committee meeting to make an official presentation to the board. Though the LUPZ is not able to enforce any laws or other regulations, it did offer its support and some advice, including seeking out an attorney to assist with any legal action the neighbors may take and appealing further to the Chestnut Hill Community Association.

One of the residents in attendance was Jay Overcash, who was one of the signers of the original covenant in 1981. Overcash compared this current situation to the one that began in 1979 when the original owners of the hotel attempted to make developments on the property but initially refused to discuss the matter with neighbors. This led to them working with the CHCA to petition the city of Philadelphia for help. As a result, City Council told developers that they could not get the approvals they needed until they worked out a solution with the neighbors, which led to the finished covenant.

The agreement between the owners and residents, which was noted to be legally binding when it was published in the Chestnut Hill Local, stated that there would be restrictions on what sort of things would not be allowed in new structures, including “on premises cooking and baking.” In exchange, the neighbors agreed to support future variances for all other types of stores. In recapping the terms of the covenant, Overcash felt that Pete had gone too far this time and that the neighbors would need to once again organize and petition the city as they did before.

One of the main complaints from residents has been the apparent lack of transparency behind the project. Despite the garden having been planned for more than a year, the Ardleigh Street neighbors only learned of it when they noticed construction on the property late last month. Many are also frustrated by the fact that they have been generally unable to reach Pete for any sort of discussion on the matter.

“This whole thing has occurred with absolutely no discussion or inclusion of the near neighbors,” said Jan LeSeur, a realtor with Elfant Wissahickon and resident of Ardleigh Street. “I just wish that Ron had thought to include us.”

In a statement provided to the Local, the Petes said the addition of the brewery and pizza business and the beer garden have both been to the letter of the law and the spirit of the original covenant. The Petes expressed their continued desire to be a good neighbor to the community.

“The hotel and commercial complex has been located where it is since 1894 and has morphed many times since then to become its current iteration,” said Pete in the statement signed by him and his wife, Abby, a full partner in the hotel and market ownership group. We take pride in the property and try to take every scenario into consideration when making enhancements to it. We have been a good neighbor and will continue to be a good neighbor.

“If ‘beer garden’ is not the most welcomed description to the neighbors and anyone else who is deeply opposed to that concept, we suggest thinking about it as a warm and welcoming outdoor garden where families can congregate and enjoy comfortable seating, good food and beverages and where one can also enjoy a great, locally brewed beer or glass of Pennsylvania wine. If someone wants to come and use the free WiFi and just enjoy the space, they’re welcome, too.

He also confirmed that the garden would be open until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and that no additional parking would be added to the property.

One possible addition to the property that has been mentioned is a sound wall that would potentially help block out noise created by patrons of the garden late at night. The suggestion came from Pete directly, though some residents feel that it simply wouldn’t be enough of a fix.

“For me, a sound wall is probably something that should’ve been discussed before construction even started,” said Ann Hartzell, an Ardleigh Street resident. “A sound wall would probably have to be approved by the Conservancy because of the age of the hotel. I feel that the sound will carry over houses anyway. I’m more concerned about the garden having a roof than a sound wall.”

Regardless of what actions are taken in the near future, it’s clear that this is not an issue that will not be resolved easily.

“A conversation between Ron and any of the neighbors won’t solve the problem right away,” LeSeur said. “We’re city people and we understand and appreciate everything the city has to offer, but it has to be spread out … I’m just really sorry this is the way things have developed.”

Brendan Sample can be reached at brendan@chestnuthilllocal.com