Crime Report, May 4: One theft from vehicle

Posted on by Pete Mazzaccaro

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from April 23 to April 30.

April 28. Theft from vehicle at approximately 11:30 a.m. on the 8200 block of Germantown Avenue. A woman told police that she parked her vehicle by the front of The Fresh Market. When she returned an hour later, one silver iPad mini with green case, transpass, and a set of keys were missing from her vehicle. The items are valued at $1,500.

Summary: One crime for the week – one theft from vehicle

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services.
Northwest Victim Services. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.

  • Susan Mandeville

    Gosh, wonder what that woman thought would happen to her ipad if she left it in her car?



