Crime Report, May 4: One theft from vehicle

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from April 23 to April 30.

April 28. Theft from vehicle at approximately 11:30 a.m. on the 8200 block of Germantown Avenue. A woman told police that she parked her vehicle by the front of The Fresh Market. When she returned an hour later, one silver iPad mini with green case, transpass, and a set of keys were missing from her vehicle. The items are valued at $1,500.

Summary: One crime for the week – one theft from vehicle

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services.

Northwest Victim Services. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.