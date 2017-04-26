Crime Report: Two thefts from vehicles and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from April 16 to April 22.

April 16. Theft on the 8700 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. on April 10. A woman told police that while waiting for the bus she left her purse on the bench. The woman told police an unknown person removed the following items from her purse: one Metro LG cell phone, one PA state ID and 30 2MM clonazepam pills. The items are valued at approximately $100.

April 17. Theft from vehicle on the 8100 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on April 15. A man told police that an unknown person entered his unsecured vehicle and took his check book valued at $25.

April 20. Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of East Meade St. at approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 19. A man told police that he noticed that two check books valued at $9 and some loose change were missing from his vehicle. Vehicle was left unlocked.

Summary: Three crimes for the week – two thefts from vehicles and one theft

