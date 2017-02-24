Opera/gospel singer in ‘drag’ sure to thrill in Mt. Airy

by Len Lear

Cory O’Neill Walker, 38, is a multi-talented opera singer, composer and designer who runs a busy voice studio in Fairmount and routinely brings down the house when he performs in drag at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. And folks in Northwest Philly who want to see a dynamite show that you will never see on network TV can watch Walker’s alter ego, “Cookie Diorio,” in “Fire in My Bones” on Saturday, Feb. 25, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Unitarian Society of Germantown, 6511 Lincoln Drive in Mt. Airy.

Walker, who has performed the funny, poignant show more than 50 times, calls it a “gospel jubilee.” Walker performs in full drag as Cookie Diorio wearing custom “Cookie Couture” (costumes made by and for Walker), accompanied by renowned pianist Jillian Zack. “I have chosen and transcribed some of my favorite traditional gospel songs as sung my Mahalia Jackson for the program,” Walker told us last week. “I had to transcribe them because I couldn’t find sheet music for those arrangements.”

Walker has a master’s degree in vocal performance from Ithaca College in New York state, where he also studied composition. He has been a soloist for Opera Boston, Longwood Opera and New England Light Opera, among others. He also performs regularly with the Opera Company of Philadelphia and the Mendelssohn Club Chorus.

“When I was accepted to music school,” he said, “I knew that I would be singing classical music, but I didn’t begin singing opera until my junior year. Watching videos of Leontyne Price, Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman totally gave me the opera bug.”

Cory has been married for a year and a half to a biochemist named John, whom Cory met in graduate school and was engaged to for 10 years. “It was another music/science love match,” said Cory, who realized he was gay as a young teenager. “I didn’t call it by name until high school, when I came out to my friends.”

When did Cory create Cookie Diorio? “I kinda think she has been in there with me all along. I didn’t name her Cookie Diorio until 2013. She became the host of a salon-style concert series called Saturday Afternoon Drinking for the Artsong Repertory Theater Company, which I co-founded here in Philadelphia.”

If Cory could have any job in the world, what would it be? “I have had a lot of jobs in my life, and I am so in love with the job that I have right now. I teach music, I perform music, and I create music. I feel blessed every day that I get to do what I do in a capacity that supports my life and feeds my soul.”

Which person in the world would Cory most like to meet and spend an hour with?

“This is a really good question, and I have thought about it from time to time over the years. There are a lot of people throughout history that I would like to meet, but none of them give me the feeling I get when I think of having lunch with Jesus.”

What talent would Cory most like to have that he does not have? “There are a few things that I recognize I have a natural ability to do well like music, cooking and sewing. However, I have never, no matter how hard I’ve tried, been able to draw. I would love to be able to sit down and draw something beautiful.”

What does Cory consider his greatest achievement? “Oh, my goodness. Making it through my 20s alive, healthy and employed. LOL! Life is hard!”

What is Cory’s most treasured possession? “If my house was on fire, I would try my hardest to save the trunk full of family photographs I have in the basement.”

Who are Cory’s heroes in real life, living or dead? “I would not be who I am if it weren’t for my mother and grandmother. These two incredibly strong, intelligent, independent, loving and beautiful black women held me up and have taught me everything I know that is important in life. I will be forever grateful for having them as my role models.”

What is the best movie Cory has ever seen? “My favorite movie is ‘Mahogany,’ starring the one and only Miss Diana Ross. The best movie I’ve ever seen, however, is probably ‘The Color Purple.’”

What is Cory’s idea of perfect happiness? “Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting!”

A portion of the proceeds from the Feb. 25 show will be given to The Attic Youth Center, an organization in Center City that creates opportunities for LGBTQ youth to develop into healthy, independent, civic-minded adults within a safe and supportive community, and promotes the acceptance of LGBTQ youth in society.

For ticket information or more about Walker, visit www.cookiediorio.com or

www.coryoniellwalkervocalstudio.com. Len Lear can be reached at lenlear@chestnuthilllocal.com