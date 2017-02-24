Hill center lunches combat isolation for area seniors

by Barbara Sherf

Leaders in the Chestnut Hill Center for Enrichment (CHCE) have been combatting social isolation among seniors in a variety of ways, including a monthly community lunch held the last Tuesday of the month at the Chestnut Hill Center on the Hill (CHCH).

According to the 2010 US Census Bureau, more people were 65 years of age and older in 2010 than in any other previous census. There were 40.3 million people who were 65 and older, which is an increase of 5.3 million since the 2000 census. The result is more lonely senior citizens. Many people experience loneliness as a result of living alone, lack of close family relationships and age related losses.

In January, more than 50 seniors gathered for a buffet lunch prepared and discounted by the staff at Halligan’s Restaurant in Flourtown. CHCE Board President Marilyn Paucker said the lunches, started four years ago, are social versus entertainment or educational.

“People came and clearly didn’t want to hear a speaker. They just wanted to catch up with each other,” said Paucker. “It’s really not about the food but about the social interaction, which is so important these days. Many people sit at the same tables, and others move around and get to know a wider circle. It’s heartening to see this going on.”

Ken and Vivian Milnor, for example, were on hand with their daughter, Alex Alexander, who happens to be a CHCE board member, to celebrate the couple’s 70th wedding anniversary with a cake and community. “I like the people here. We have made new friends; the food is good, and it’s a nice way to stay connected,” said Ken Milnor.

“These people have become extended family, and I’m grateful that this is another way for them to stay connected,” said Alexander.

Wyndmoor resident Wendy Liebling, founder of Liebling Eldercare, talked about the need to stay connected. “Unfortunately for older adults, isolation often evolves slowly, often escaping detection by the affected person. It is not unusual that individuals withdraw from others due to common challenges such as hearing loss, lack of transportation, mobility compromise, caregiving responsibilities or self-consciousness about one’s appearance.

Liebling, who served as a social worker with the Montgomery County Agency on Aging before starting her own company, said there are resources and networks out there for those willing to use them. “We are fortunate to live in a community rich with resources for engagement. Adult activity centers such as the Chestnut Hill Center for Enrichment and The Center on the Hill offer low-cost and free programming ranging from physical, spiritual, artistic, philosophical, games and best of all, companionship.”

Martina Johnson-Allen is a regular at the lunches and sits at a table of artists. “Nobody wants to admit to being lonely. I don’t want to be a statistic. You can get into a habit of not going out. Sometimes it’s easier to stay in, but it’s not necessarily healthier,” said Johnson-Allen, a Laverock based mixed media artist.

Jeannie Bryant and her sister-in-law, Carol Bryant, were first timers. “I saw it on the calendar,” said Jeannie, a Mt. Airy resident, “and It sounded nice, so here I am. I enjoyed this wonderful food and conversation, and I like the fact that you never know who you will sit next to.”

Carolyn Bryant talked about the need to just get out of the house. “Especially at this time of year with the dreary weather, there are so many who are isolated, and it’s important to know there are resources like this and opportunities to get out.”

The next community lunches are Tuesday, Feb. 28 and March 28. The cost is just $8, and RSVP is suggested at the.CHCE@verizon.net or 215-248-0180.

