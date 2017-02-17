Chestnut Hill Local debate rescheduled

The Chestnut Hill Local sponsored debate for candidates running for the office of District Attorney of Philadelphia has been rescheduled for March 23.

Details remain the same as those first announced on Feb. 2. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy. It will be co-sponsored by WHYY. Dave Davies, a regular contributor to WHYY’s Newsworks and occasional host of “Fresh Air” will serve as moderator.

Chestnut Hill Local editor Pete Mazzaccaro will also ask questions.

Following the surprise announcement last week that incumbent District Attorney Seth Williams will not seek reelection, the race is wide open. Following the March 7 deadline for petitions, the field will be set and the candidates announced here.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.