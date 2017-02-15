Charles T. Lee, physician

Charles Trumbull “Chat” Lee, 94, an internist who practiced in Chestnut Hill for 36 years, died Feb. 7 at his home in Cathedral Village, Andorra.

Dr. Lee, who specialized in diabetes care, was a former president of the medical staff at Chestnut Hill Hospital and had served as a hospital trustee from 1976 to 1979. In 1980, he was a founding member and board secretary of the Wissahickon Hospice.

Raised in St. Davids, he was a graduate of Episcopal Academy and a six-year undergraduate/medical school program at the University of Pennsylvania that was established during World War II to accelerate the training of physicians. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital.

From 1949 to1951 he served as a captain in the Army in Japan and Korea, and was assigned to one of the Army’s first MASH units, the 8055th. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service.

Before beginning his practice in Chestnut Hill in 1955, he served for a year as a McCrae Fellow at Guys Hospital in London.

A fellow in the College of Physicians in Philadelphia, he served as its president from 1998-2000. He also served as president of the Aid Association of the Philadelphia County Medical Society.

Active in the community, Mr. Lee served eight years as a member of the board of directors of Chestnut Hill Academy and was its chairman from 1976-1978. He also served on the vestry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

A passionate fly fisherman, he enjoyed his sport in Iceland, Greenland, Argentina, New Zealand, Canada and as a member of the Pohoqualine Fish Association in McMichaels, Pa. He was a member of the Sunnybrook Golf Club, The Rabbit eating club and the Ausable Club in Keene Valley, NY.

Dr. Lee is survived by his wife, the former Caroline T. Lawson; sons Charles T. Lee III and David Upton Lee; a daughter, Margaret L. Ellis; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Cathedral Village. Memorial donations may be made to Old Swedes Church, 606 Church St., in Wilmington, Del., where he will be buried alongside many family members, including his great grandfather Alfred Lee, the first Bishop of Delaware of the Episcopal Church. – WF