GA Court Dedication

Posted on by Tom Utescher


With her family and loyal friends of Germantown Academy around her, longtime Patriots girls’ varsity head coach Sherri Retif cuts the ceremonial ribbon at the dedication of a basketball court in her honor in the school’s new field house annex. Just before the event last Friday evening, a victory over Inter-Ac rival Academy of Notre Dame raised Retif’s career coaching record to 653-180. A member of Tulane University’s Athletic Hall of Fame due to her prowess as a player, Retif has guided GA teams to 16 league championships since starting at the school in the 1998-99 season, and she has developed numerous All-American and NCAA Division I athletes. (Photo by Tom Utescher)



