GA Court Dedication



With her family and loyal friends of Germantown Academy around her, longtime Patriots girls’ varsity head coach Sherri Retif cuts the ceremonial ribbon at the dedication of a basketball court in her honor in the school’s new field house annex. Just before the event last Friday evening, a victory over Inter-Ac rival Academy of Notre Dame raised Retif’s career coaching record to 653-180. A member of Tulane University’s Athletic Hall of Fame due to her prowess as a player, Retif has guided GA teams to 16 league championships since starting at the school in the 1998-99 season, and she has developed numerous All-American and NCAA Division I athletes. (Photo by Tom Utescher)