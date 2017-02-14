Crime Report, Feb 5 – 11: One theft from vehicle and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2017

Feb. 6. Theft from vehicle on 100 block of East Hartwell Lane. A woman told police that on Feb. 4 around 6:30 p.m. an unknown person entered her unlocked vehicle. Nothing was reported missing.

Feb. 8. Theft on the 8700 block of Germantown Avenue. An employee of the store told police that a man always comes into the store and tries to steal alcohol. At approximately 4:21 on Feb. 8, the man came into the store and tried to steal a bottle of 1800 Coconut Tequila. When the employee confronted the man, he put the bottle down and ran out.

Summary: Two crimes for the week – one theft from a vehicle and one theft

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.

For more information, call the 14th District Police Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.