Philip Bast Gagne was born April 20, 1956 in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and died on January 28, 2017. He attended Plymouth Meeting Friends School, Germantown Academy and graduated from Friends Select School. He is a graduate of Hobart and William Smith College. Philip worked at Aydin Corporation in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and thereafter ran his own company Military and Aerospace Sales LLC. He resided in Severna Park, Maryland and had a summer home in Avalon, New Jersey. He is survived by his children, Laura Elizabeth Gagne and Philip Alexander Gagne, his sister, Elizabeth L. Gagne, his brother, W. Roderick Gagne and three nephews. Funeral Services were held at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, Pa on Friday February 3, 2017. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that contributions be made to either: Beyond Celiac, P.O. Box 544, Ambler, PA 19002 or The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Boulevard, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247.