Letters: Feb. 9

Embracing neighbors with political differences

I feel deep distress at the direction our country is going in. I think that most people on both sides of the political divide are sincere and well intentioned. Although I voted for Hillary Clinton, I have many friends and family who voted for Donald Trump. I love and respect these people, even though I think they are wrong in the their decision to back a demagogue.

I intend to be involved in resistance to any actions by the Trump administration that subverts our democratic rights and responsibilities. But I also have resolved to focus more of my time and energy on trying to maintain dialogue with those friends and family who see things differently.

“Love your neighbor” sometimes means “ reason with your neighbor.” Not argue. Not lecture. Reason.

Charles Todd

Mt. Airy

Executive order: critics haven’t read it

I have read numerous news reports and opinion columns, including some published in the Chestnut Hill Local this week, that are critical of President Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order.

While the concerns expressed are relevant and understandable, I cannot help but believe that many of those who have weighed in have not reviewed the actual order itself.

I am a firm believer in stating facts, not hyperbole, so I actually read the text. Here are some excerpts that I hope will address some concerns:

Subject: Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist entry into the United States.

So far, so good, right?

Purpose: “ detecting individuals with terrorist ties and stopping them from entering the United States … in order to protect Americans, the United States must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes towards it and its founding principles … the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred ( including “ honor killings,” other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different than their own, or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation ”

There is much more to this executive order, and I have read it in its entirety. Nowhere does the word “Muslim” or “ban” appear.

I understand how those who did not vote for and do not support president Trump may be disappointed and even angry, I believe it is important to set the record straight on this point.

Sharon Reiss

Mt. Airy