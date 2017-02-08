Crime Report, Jan. 29 – Feb. 4: Two thefts and one theft from vehicle

Posted on by Pete Mazzaccaro

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2017.

Jan. 30. Theft on the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. An employee told police a man entered the store with a woman, who distracted him and a witness while another woman with a pink coat removed three neck warmers and three head bands from a table near the rear of the store. The group then left the store. The items are valued at $450.

Jan. 30. Theft on the 8700 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 6:09 p.m. The manager of the store told police that an unknown man removed a 750 ml. bottle of Ciroq Apple Vodka and left the store without paying for it. The same man returned another bottle, when he was confronted by a store employee. The theft was discovered on the store video after the occurrence. The item is valued at $33.99.

Feb. 1. Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of East Mermaid Lane. A man told police that between 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2017 and Feb. 1, 2017 at 8 a.m., an unknown person opened his unlocked vehicle and took his TJ Maxx credit card.

Summary: Three crimes for the week – Two thefts and one theft from vehicle.

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.

For more information, call the 14th District Police Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.

FILM Down on her luck, socialite Claudette Colbert is torn between cabbie Don Ameche and aristocrat John Barrymore in Mitchell Leisen’s 1939 romantic comedy “Midnight” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Woodmere Art Museum. Charles Brackett and Billy Wilder wrote the screenplay for this screwball classic.



...