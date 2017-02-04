Helen “Birdie” Gruenberg, 94, died peacefully on January 13 at Keystone Hospice in Wyndmoor, PA. A gathering to remember her was held by the immediate family. A long time resident of Chestnut Hill, Birdie was married to the late Edward Gruenberg for thirty five years. Birdie co-founded and ran Browser’s Book at Germantown Friends School for three decades of the most fulfilling years of her life. After retiring, she spent twenty five more happy years volunteering in the Lower School Art Department of Springside School. She is survived by her son Paul Gruenberg, her daughters Mary Gruenberg and Martha Conklin as well as five grandchildren.