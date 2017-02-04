Ann Frances Keller Mellor of Wellington, Florida and Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia died January 17, 2017. She was 98 years old. Born March 23, 1918 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan the daughter of O. Harrison Keller and Lucille Keller. She was a graduate of Wilson College in Pennsylvania. Ann was married to the late James MacFarlane Mellor a native of Philadelphia who she met at Huntingdon Valley Country Club and they were married on September 11, 1943. Ann was an avid tennis and squash player who played until she was 90. She was an active volunteer for the United States Junior Tennis Tournament at the Philadelphia Cricket Club where she and her husband were members. She was also a member of the Philadelphia Aviation Club and Palm Beach Polo and Country Club. Ann also volunteered at the Main Street Fair for the Chestnut Hill Hospital, Upsala House, Abington Hospital and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where she was a member. Other interests were her family, her garden and her dogs. Ann will be remembered because of her beautiful smile. She was a happy person all the time, a friend to everyone, knew everyone’s name, and anyone who met her automatically adored her. Ann’s husband, James MacFarlane pre-deceased her in 1997 and her son Christopher Carrington Mellor also pre-deceased her in 2000. Survivors include her son James Mellor Jr. of California, daughter Joan Mellor Goodman and her husband Murray Goodman of Palm Beach, Florida and Southampton, New York, her grandsons James Mellor III of New York City, Michael Mellor of Philadelphia, Malcolm Goodman of New York City, Carrington Mellor, Kyle Mellor and Dean Mellor of Chadds Ford; granddaughter Marley Goodman-Overman and her husband Brett Overman of Palm Beach, Florida; great granddaughter Olivia Carrington Overman of Palm Beach, Florida; and daughters-in-law Deborah Mellor and Patricia Nesbit Mellor, who all lovingly called her “Annie”. A memorial service will be held in Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania in May at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Christopher Carrington Mellor ’69 Scholarship Fund, c/o Chestnut Hill Academy, 500 West Willow Grove Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118 or Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania, Office of Development, 100 E. Northwestern Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118.