FOW outlines ambitious Sustainable Trails Initiative

by Sue Ann Rybak

Attendees packed the Friends of Wissahickon public projects meeting held Jan. 25 at Chestnut Hill Chestnut Hill Friends Meetinghouse. Peg Shaw, FOW’s project manager, updated participants on its Sustainable Trail Initiative (STI), a multifaceted initiative that joins together a programmatic focus on habitat restoration, water quality, user experience and safety, and discussed upcoming projects, including work on the Forbidden Drive collapse and Andorra stormwater management.

Shaw, who worked as a project manager and resident engineer for the New York City Parks and Recreation Department before accepting the position at FOW, said the goal of the STI, which is being done in partnership with the Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department, is to make the 50 miles of recreational trails in the Wissahickon a physically sustainable system for all users, of whom more than 1.2 million visit the 1,800-acre park each year.

FOW hopes to have 80 percent of the initiative complete by 2018. Shaw said FOW will hold a meeting in June to discuss its Sustainable Initiative Trails completion plan.

In 2016, As part of its STI, FOW completed construction on two work sites along the Yellow Trail – Summit Avenue and between Houston Meadow and Cathedral Road. The member-based nonprofit organization also repaired the White Trail bridge abutment north of Rex Avenue and closed portions of the trail at Kitchens Lane and Mt. Airy Avenue. Work was also done on the Blue Bell Loop connector trail.

Shaw said FOW is currently working on a $1 million restoration project on Forbidden Drive. She said the purpose of the project is the address collapses on the watershed caused by erosion and flooding. She added that a recent Forbidden Drive Drainage Assessment found over 200 incipient gullies. FOW recently selected Riverlogic Solutions/AKRF to design and complete the project.

Shaw said the plan, which is still in the designing stage, hopes to address “drainage and maintenance problems by using slope stabilization vegetation, vegetated soil lifts and creating an imbricated rock wall.” Work will be completed at three sites along Forbidden Drive: Valley Green Inn, Mt. Airy Avenue and Kitchens Lane. Construction is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2018.

In addition to the Forbidden Drive project, FOW is currently working on a project to address stormwater management in the Andorra Natural Area.

“The Andorra Natural Area is mostly a vegetative watershed, but because of the lack of ground cover alterations in shrub layers and the historical land uses there, the ground is not adequately absorbing precipitation, causing soil erosion and polluting the water,” Shaw said.

The main components of the Andorra Storm Water and Sediment Reduction Plan, which will be divided into three work areas, include increasing the capture and detention of stormwater from Northwestern Avenue above the parking lot, enlarging the existing basin and adding a forebay (a water catchment area that intercepts stormwater flows and allows sediments and debris to drop out before entering the basin) will be added to filter water flows. A series of regenerative hillside step pools will also be installed and trails will be regraded.

Shaw said the plan is still in the design stages and FOW will be working closely with Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation and A.D. Marble, who was recently awarded the contract, to complete phase one of the plan.

After the presentation, Shaw asked attendees to imagine how the Wissahickon would be as a world class park.

Maura McCarthy, FOW’s executive director, added that FOW will be holding small focus groups for members on March 7, 9, and 14 to “continue the conversation about Wissahickon Park as a world class park.”

She added that FOW plans to launch a new strategic plan in June of this year.

“We are going to have to come up with strategies and techniques in our land management that accommodate human use while retaining the characteristics that we love and value,” McCarthy said.

For more information about Friends of the Wissahickon and upcoming projects, go to https://www.fow.org.

