Local to sponsor DA candidate’s debate

by Pete Mazzaccaro

The Chestnut Hill Local will sponsor a debate for all candidates announced for the office of Philadelphia District Attorney on Thursday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy

The debate is being co-sponsored by WHYY and Springside Chestnut Hill Academy. WHYY’s well known reporter and on-air personality Dave Davies will serve as the debate’s moderator.

Chestnut Hill Local board member Bob Warner, a former political reporter with the Philadelphia Daily News, organized the debate.

“My feeling is that there’s a lot of interest in this race right now,” Warner said, “particularly in light of Seth Williams’ financial issues.”

Williams, who was first elected District Attorney in 2009, apologized last month for taking approximately $160,000 in gifts that he failed to acknowledge in disclosures. The city’s ethics board fined Williams $62,000 for the infraction.

“One of my requirements as an elected official is to fully disclose all gifts and or in-kind services I receive, even those from my closest friends and families,” Williams said in a statement. “I take full responsibility on failing to disclose what was required. We’ve taken the proper steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again and will be fully compliant moving forward.”

The four Democrats challenging Williams are former Philadelphia Managing Director Rich Negrin, former assistant district attorney Michael Untermeyer, former assistant district attorney Joe Khan and Municipal Court Judge Teresa Carr Deni, former assistant district attorney Beth Grossman announced her candidacy as a Republican.

All five challengers have agreed to participate in the Local’s debate. Williams has not.

Dan Fee told the Local that Williams was only reluctant to appear at the Local’s debate because it takes place before the filing deadline for candidates on March 7. While all 5 challengers have announced their candidacies, they don’t become official until after that debate.

“Seth wants to know the field before he participates,” Fee said. “It’s not helpful to the public to appear at forum after forum.”

Fee said Williams has agreed to two debates, one with a Philadelphia legal group and another community forum in West Philadelphia.

“If this debate was taking place after petitions are filed, we’d likely participate.”

