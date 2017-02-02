CHCA to hold crime prevention forum Feb. 7

by Pete Mazzaccaro

Following the horrifying home invasion and sexual assault of an East Chestnut Hill Avenue resident, the Chestnut Hill Community Association has organized a forum for residents that will address crime prevention and safety tips as well as current best practices for security cameras, etc.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb 7, in the community room at Chestnut Hill Hospital, 8835 Germantown Ave. The meeting will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Parking in the hospital’s parking garage will be free for those attending the meeting.

The agenda for the meeting includes:

Crime statistics and prevention tips with members of the Philadelphia Police Department’s 14th District

Information on the safe camera program used by Avenue businesses

A presentation by Northwest Victims Services

A Q & A session

The meeting is free and open to the public.