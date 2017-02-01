School repair bill comes due on decades of neglect

by Jay A. McCalla

There’s an old English proverb: “It is the last straw that breaks the camel’s back.” It conjures the metaphor of a severely burdened person who has reached his limit and fate decides to add one more “straw”.

For some, that last straw could cause emotional, physical or financial failure. For others, there could be the discovery of hidden reserves of strength that sustains them until success.

These thoughts came to mind when the Philadelphia School District recently announced it needs $5 billion to repair school buildings – in most cases, urgently.

In an enterprise still reeling from a $200 million Harrisburg funding cut in 2011, chronically understaffed, and still failing kids, this news may very well be the “last straw”.

The Trump nominee for Secretary of Education favors giving federal education dollars solely to charter schools. And, Harrisburg has made plain it will not send new money to our schools. There is no one to help carry this new load.

The staggering fact is 75 percent of school buildings are in “poor” condition and a third are too costly to repair. There would be some twisted solace if our schools had been the victim of a hurricane, earthquake or other natural disaster. Rather, plain, inexcusable neglect is the culprit. Without blushing, Superintendent William Hite admits the district had not conducted a comprehensive inspection of schools in a decade and a half.

Though the district’s annual capital budget of $200 million seems ample, relying solely on it will untenably drag repairs out over 25 years. Bond markets could be helpful, but it’s not likely massive, new debt could be serviced. Experts forecast a $600 million deficit by 2021, and the cigarette tax – created to benefit schools – is on course to yield $26 million less than last year.

So, the ball is in the court of Mayor Kenney and City Council, but they’re caught up in their own fiscal delusions.

Our pension fund is underwater by $6 billion and the administration speciously asserts it will provide a 70 percent fix over 10 years. (I say “specious” because the mayor’s term does not exceed 8 years.) There is no political will to eliminate the Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP), which – since inception – has cost the city $1.2 billion.

I’m struck that Republicans aren’t completely wrong when they cite “big spending Democrats”. Instead of coming to grips with our stupendous debt and erratic cash flow, Kenney and Council created new spending priorities that were supported with new taxes. Pre-K and community schools (however limited) may be neat ideas, but they seem like current luxuries. Each new initiative is (naturally) supported by expanded hiring and a flurry of managers earning six-figure salaries.

Council President Darrell Clarke, in response to the school repair crisis, offered the weakest of weak tea by calling for new energy efficiencies and advertising on school buildings. To call these “half-measures” would be to overstate the case.

In addition to our chronic addiction to “small ball” solutions, we have a “binge and purge” approach to management that guarantees intermittent disasters. Fourteen years of neglect will result in the need for massive school repairs, eventually. The sole predicate for Kenney’s colossal $600 million repair to recreation centers, libraries and parks is decades of neglect. We always rob Peter to pay Paul, but Peter always comes back for his due plus interest and penalties.

While not being a municipal finance expert, I’m content with my mastery of addition and multiplication. DROP costs taxpayers approximately $100 million annually and the soda tax is expected to produce $100 million. With a modest shift of priorities, we could pocket an extra $1 billion every five years.

We might also revisit the 10-year tax abatement, which deprives the school district of needed cash. Does it still need to be 10 years? Why isn’t three years without paying real estate taxes a sufficient inducement to home buyers?

The fact is the legs of our camel are fearfully trembling under the weight of this newest “straw”. There may be a solution, but few are looking for one.

Jay A. McCalla is a former deputy managing director and chief of staff for Philadelphia City Council. He does political commentary on WURD900AM and contributes to Philadelphia Magazine. He can be followed and reached on Twitter @jayamccalla1.