Letters Feb. 2

Trump order is un-American

Contrary to the Trump administration’s characterization, I am not a hysterical voice to be ignored. I was born an American citizen, have voted in all elections, save one – a mistake I regret – and have followed the first week of this administration carefully.

An executive order banning people because of their national origin (former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has indicated that, indeed, it was intended to be a Muslim ban), is not the America that I believe in. It is not an America the American public believes in.

We have a history of discrimination against many nationalities (my family told me about the No Irish Need Apply bans) and races, none of which we can be proud. One hopes that knowledge of history should prevent us from repeating it. Certainly, there are those who remember “America First” as the rallying cry of the American Nazis who wanted to keep the Jews out of this country in the 30s. “Alternate facts” are lies, plain and simple. As those before me have said, “One is entitled to their own opinions but not their own facts.”

So we must demand non-discriminatory orders and laws, truth and not lies. Those representing us in government, at all levels, must hear us loud and clear and act accordingly or face replacement.

Jacqueline A. Massari

Chestnut Hill