Funds raised from CHCA Annual Appeal help build community

by Sue Ann Rybak

For more than six decades, residents have enjoyed listening to outdoor concerts in Pastorius Park every summer. It’s hard to imagine Chestnut Hill without the Chestnut Hill Community Association’s Pastorius Park Concert Series, Movies Under the Stars, the Holiday Parade and other CHCA-sponsored community events.

It’s just one of the reasons why the American Planning Association named Chestnut Hill as one of its “top-10 urban neighbors in America.”

Unfortunately, all those great community events could end abruptly without sufficient funding from the CHCA’s Annual Appeal (formerly the Chestnut Hill Community Fund).

Dr. John Scanlon, 60, chief medical officer at Chestnut Hill Hospital and co-chair of the Chestnut Hill Community Association’s Annual Appeal, believes that won’t happen because Chestnut Hill, at its core, is more than a community – it’s a village.

“Chestnut Hill is a vibrant, outstanding community,” he said, “It’s historic. It has great shops, restaurants and a great social atmosphere. I think we all want to be affiliated with the best and Chestnut Hill for me, signifies the best neighborhood to live, to work and to play.”

He said this year the CHCA hopes to raise $100,000 by March 31.

Scanlon said funds raised through the Annual Appeal provide funding for CHCA community events including Hoops Madness Basketball Tournament, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for kids and adults, held in March.

Besides providing funds for community events, CHCA uses the money raised in the appeal to award modest grants to nonprofit organizations, including Center on the Hill, Center for Enrichment, Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels, Teenagers Inc., Chestnut Hill Youth Sports, Rotary Club of Chestnut Hill Foundation, Keystone Hospice, Northwest Victim Services and Friends of J.S. Jenks.

Scanlon said that, thanks to the generosity of volunteers and donors, there are a “plethora of opportunities” for residents “to come together to socialize, work and enjoy each other’s differences.”

“I think that is the beauty of Chestnut Hill – you have people from different backgrounds, religions, races, and cultures, who have different ways of looking at what the issues are in our society and trying to work collaboratively to make it a better community, city and region,” he said.

When asked if he thought it would be more difficult to raise funds this year, given the current administration’s policies on the environment, women’s rights and healthcare. He said “No” because he thinks people will “allocate their resources to support the community first.”

“I think people understand that this [Chestnut Hill] is a very special and unique environment and if they want to maintain the standards that come with having something that’s special, it’s necessary to make sacrifices – whether its financially or by donating time and services.

He said while friends and neighbors are “to a degree independent, we are all interdependent.”

“We all need to work as a community, as a team, as a family,” Scanlon said. “Every dollar donated to the fund makes a difference. The old adage that my little donation isn’t going to make a difference just isn’t true. Every dollar donated to the CHCA Annual Appeal goes back into the community.”

All donations made to the CHCA Annual Appeal are tax-deductible, and donations are recognized as charitable gifts. There are various ways you can send us your donation:

Write a check payable to CHCA and mail it to Chestnut Hill Community Association, 8434 Germantown Ave., 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19118.

Sue Ann can be reached at 215-248-8804 or sueann@chestnuthilllocal.com.