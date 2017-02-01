Art exhibit by Wyndmoor ‘Renaissance man’ opens Friday

By Barbara Sherf

To his friends and family, Ken Weiner, Wyndmoor artist, photographer, classical musician and computer wizard, is a Renaissance man, largely self-taught and talented in many forms of artistic expression. Although he showed much artistic promise as a child, it was only in 2009 at the age of 64 that he started painting in earnest, developing an affinity for abstract art because of its focus on color, shape and line. The public can see his work in an exhibit entitled “Abstract Explorations,” opening this Friday, Feb. 3, 5-7 p.m., at the Center on the Hill.

At 71, the fit and active Weiner, who retired after 25 years in Information Technology (IT) and Hospital Administration, was always actively engaged in the arts. He began playing the clarinet when he was 9, and after graduating from the Philadelphia Musical Academy (now The University of the Arts) with Bachelor’s Degrees in Music and Music Education, he pursued a career as a professional classical musician until he was in his 30s. His interest in photography as a teenager was serendipitous, triggered by a simple gift of a box of photography magazines that his Northeast Philadelphia neighbor was throwing out.

“I was 15 years old. I found an old Kodak camera, got film for it, built myself a dark room and started a life-long interest in photography,” said Weiner, who lived in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia until the first grade. “It was through learning on my own that photography took hold. That’s been the story of my life, I guess,” he said, noting that he enrolled in computer programming and system-analysis courses at Northeastern University while in Boston working as a substitute teacher, which led to his IT career. “Technology involves problem solving, which appealed to me. I’m a fixer-upper, puller-aparter and put it back together again kind of person.”

When Weiner was in second grade, his parents enrolled him in art school, “but it was too structured for me.” Fifty years later in 2009, his interest in painting was rekindled when he and his wife took a drawing class together at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA). He later took more classes at PAFA, Woodmere Art Museum and Main Line Art Center.

“I was originally painting representational pieces and entered a student show where I was introduced to one of the judges, Kassem Amoudi, an abstract artist and teacher at PAFA. Kassem talked about his approach to abstract art, and I liked what he said, so I took a class with him and really got into abstracts,” said Weiner.

Asked about people who don’t get abstract art, he responded, “You don’t have to ‘get it.’ Just enjoy the colors, shapes and forms, and if the painting doesn’t speak to you, look at another painting.”

Weiner met his wife of 31 years, Betsy Wallace, a native of Wyndmoor and a former attorney, at a party in Providence, Rhode Island, and one year later they were married. When a colleague offered him a position in administration at Hahnemann University Hospital in 2000, the couple moved from Rhode Island to Philadelphia. They are both Weavers Way members. Wallace was featured on the front page of The Local in September of 2012, speaking out about ovarian cancer, of which she is a six-year survivor. She was also the director and coordinator of the former Time4Time Community Exchange and NW Philly Repair Café.

The couple have two cats. Gypsy is a rescue cat from the local SPCA. Puss-Puss, a cat who previously lived with Ken’s 97-year-old mother, traveled here from Florida when Ken’s mother moved into assisted living. The only problem is that the cats don’t get along. “We end up playing musical rooms keeping the cats separated all of the time,” Weiner said.

Weiner is still active with chamber music, playing with ensembles at Settlement Music School branches and private homes several times a month. And he just stepped down from a three-year term as president of Settlement’s Germantown branch. He has been on the board of the Philadelphia Sketch Club for five years and is currently their vice-president. His painting and photography have been accepted in many of the Sketch Club’s juried exhibits.

“Abstract Explorations,” a collection of Ken Weiner’s recent works, will open Feb. 3, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Center on the Hill in the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, 8855 Germantown Ave., and continue during the month of February. More information at www.chestnuthillpres.org or www.kensartworks.com. Barbara Sherf can be reached at barb@communicationspro.com.