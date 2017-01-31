This time, not so easy for SCH to overcome Owls

by Tom Utescher

Agnes Irwin, a team that Springside Chestnut Hill Academy defeated 56-21 back in mid-December, gave the Blue Devils a scare in last Friday’s rematch – at least for a half.

Showing considerable improvement, the visiting Owls owned a 13-6 advantage after the first eight minutes and were still ahead at halftime, 23-20. Handling the ball better and making wiser decisions after the intermission, SCH took control of the affair during an 18-6 third quarter, then continued on to a 52-39 victory.

Leading the Blue Devil offense as usual, junior forward Nya Searight registered a game high 17 points, and her effort was backed up by nine points each from her classmates Joelle Bridges and Emily McNesby, both guards. Senior forward Chloe Burns and junior forward Destiny Rogers each gave six points to the cause, and sophomores Kara Kniezewski and Caroline Clark contributed three and two points, respectively.

The Blue Devils improved to 3-5 in league play and 7-12 overall, while Irwin departed with marks of 1-7 and 4-11.

The Owls broke in front, 6-0, during the first two minutes before Rogers put the home team on the board with a put-back of her own inside shot. It took awhile for Searight, and the SCH offense in general, to get going. A jumper by Bridges and a lay-up by Burns accounted for the only other Blue Devil points in the opening quarter, while a driving lay-up, a breakaway off a steal, and a three-pointer from the right flank by freshman guard Katie Anderson powered the visitors to a seven-point lead by the end of the period.

The Blue Devils stabilized themselves in the second quarter. Searight began to score, and her three successful drives, along with a three-pointer from the left wing by McNesby, fueled a two-minute 9-1 run that put SCH in the lead for the first time, 15-14.

Forward Gianna Napoleon countered from the paint for the Owls, who also got a pair of free throws from Sydney Wolfington right at the end of the period for a 23-20 halftime advantage.

Irwin’s Anderson stuck a medium-range jumper at the start of the second half to make it a five-point game, but she would be held to a single free throw the rest of the way. In a three-and-a-half-minute span, Springside Chestnut Hill surged ahead for good in a 13-1 offensive that had the hosts up 33-26.

Later, Bridges’ second field goal of the third period and a three-pointer by Kniezewski in the final minute allowed the Blue Devils to begin the fourth quarter with a 38-29 lead.

When the Devils began that last stanza by scoring six of the first seven points and getting to the brink of the foul bonus, the visitors’ hopes for a comeback pretty much faded away. Approaching the final minute of play, SCH led by 18 points before Irwin posted the last five points of the day for a 52-39 final reckoning.

Anderson provided Agnes Irwin with a team-high 13 points, while Napoleon netted nine and Taryn Kelly collected seven points.