St. Philip, PC prevail in Norwood tourney finals

Several weeks after it was originally scheduled to conclude, Norwood Fontbonne Academy’s annual Snowball Tournament wrapped up with girls’ and boys’ championship games last Tuesday and Sunday. Back on the evening of Saturday, January 7 and the morning of Sunday January 8, slippery conditions on the court disrupted action in the semifinal round and ultimately caused the two championship bouts to be postponed.

On the original final weekend of the tournament, the arrival of snow and a sudden drop in temperature were believed to be behind the slick surface in the gym. Fortunately, there were no such problems last week, when both the boys’ and girls’ teams from Lafayette Hill’s St. Philip Neri School performed in championship games.

On Tuesday evening, the SPN girls’ team rallied from a double-digit deficit early in the fourth quarter to defeat St. Genevieve School of Flourtown, 44-39. The Saints did not have similar success in the boys’ final on Sunday morning, when Penn Charter’s eighth grade varsity led wire to wire in a convincing 63-36 victory.

A girls’ junior varsity championship game that was another holdover from the original Snowball sessions was staged after the varsity boys’ bout last Sunday. Here, St. Philip built up a 24-4 halftime advantage on the way to a 38-12 win. Leading the champs were Chloe McGrorty, with eight points and Georgia Pickett, with six, while the NFA Bears received six points from Maia Mocharnuk and four from Lucia Smigiel.

Back on January 7 in the semifinal round of the girls’ varsity bracket, both finalists had won handily, St. Philip downing the host Bears of Norwood Fontbonne, 38-16, while St. Gen dispatched Springside Chestnut Hill’s eighth-grade varsity, 40-19.

Early in last week’s finals, St. Philip got out to a 12-8 lead in the first quarter with the help of a three-pointer and a shorter jumper by Maddie Shoup. Anna McTamney, who scored six points in the first half, helped St. Gen’s hold its ground in the second quarter, and by halftime the Flourtown team was one point closer to the Saints, trailing 17-14.

In the third round, St. Gen’s continued to gather momentum, rolling to a 13-point lead near the end of the quarter before St. Philip’s Ally Zolty struck from the right baseline in the final seconds to make it 33-22 heading into the final frame.

When the last period began with a score off a steal by St. Gen’s Angela Adelsberger and a free throw by McTamney, St. Philip looked to be in deep trouble as it faced a 14-point deficit at 36-22. Saints head coach T.J. Lonergan arrived late from a high school game at Gwynedd Mercy Academy, where he is an assistant varsity coach.

St. Philip started to rally with a little over six minutes left in the game. Shoup scored in transition and forward Jordyn Thomas struck from the paint. Two-for-two showings at the free throw line by Kaylie Griffin and Charlotte DiLello completed an 8-0 run by the Saints.

St. Gen’s got back to a nine-point lead (39-30) thanks to a fast break bucket and added foul shot by Adelsberger, then St. Philip was on the move once more. Griffin, who would chalk up nine of her 12 total points in the fourth quarter, popped in a short jumper and then scored off of a steal. She then made two free throws with 2:16 remaining as a result of the fifth foul committed by McTamney, who left the court with a game-high 14 points.

When Thomas converted off of an offensive rebound, the Saints were just one point behind with two minutes to go, but they stayed put for more than a minute as they missed four straight free throws. They moved ahead, 40-39, when Thomas deposited a lay-up with 39 seconds left.

A pair of misses from the foul line cost St. Gen’s a chance to retake the lead, then they fouled DiLello at the other end. DiLello made her first shot, and when she missed the second, she charged down the lane to seize the rebound while the other players seemed frozen in place. The Saints eighth-grader went back up to score, making it 43-39 with 29 ticks to go.

After St. Gen’s lost possession due to a palming violation, Griffin put the final point of the game on the board for St. Philip by making the second of two free throws.

Thomas totaled 13 points and Griffin had 12 for the victors, who received seven from Shoup, six from DiLello, four from Zolty, and two from Danyele Murtha. Supplementing McTamney’s 14 points for St. Genevieve were nine points from Adelsberger, six apiece from Emily Smith and Norwood student Lauren Slovensky, and four from Lilly Graham.

Five days later, the boys’ final tipped off at 10:00 A.M. Penn Charter had won its first-round game in the tournament by more than 40 points, and when the Quakers’ semifinal game was stopped due to the slippery court conditions, they were leading 30-6. After a 12-point victory in its tourney opener, St. Philip was able to play its semifinal contest in its entirely, but really had to battle to get past host Norwood Fontbonne, 44-42.

Norwood had actually been missing several key players due to injury during the tournament, but when the Bears were back at full strength, they registered a two-point win over Penn Charter on Wednesday of last week.

That setback apparently refocused the Quakers, who came out on fire in the Snowball championship game Sunday morning. After Josh Felter went in for a lay-up on PC’s first trip down the floor, Aaron Maione stole the ball back and Marvin Harrison scored to put the Quakers up 4-0 just 15 seconds into the action.

A Luke DiCianno free throw got St. Philip on the board right after that, but the Saints wouldn’t notch their next points – and their first field goal – until the first-quarter clock was down to 2:39. In the interim, another three field goals by Harrison (one of them from three-point range) helped lead Charter out to an 18-1 advantage.

The Saints never really got back in contention after a three pointer from the top of the key by Cameron Pygatt boosted the Quakers’ lead to 20 points at 24-4. The opening frame ended at 26-6, and Penn Charter started the second round with a “three” from the right wing by Harrison.

The imposing Elijah Statham added two lay-ups and a free throw for PC in the middle of the period, and meanwhile two of St. Philip’s big men, DiCianno and Michael Moore, each picked up a second personal foul before halftime. The half was winding down when Harrison slipped the ball inside to set up a lay-up for Jake Siani, whose bucket set the score at 42-16 for the intermission.

Employing its reserves a good deal in the second half, Charter added one point to its advantage during the third period and then settled for an 8-8 fourth quarter.

PC scoring: Marvin Harrison – 26, Elijah Statham – 18, Cameron Pygatt – 5, Josh Felter – 4, Aaron Maione – 4, Jake Siani – 4, Bryce Butler – 2

SPN scoring: Michael Moore – 9, Luke DiCianno – 5, Ryan Coscia – 4, Dominic DiCuircio – 3, Patrick Flynn – 3, Cole Morris – 3, C.J. Petrakis – 3, Nick Artillio – 2, Stephen Forchielli – 2, Trey Jones – 2