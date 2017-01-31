Mount looks poised in payback win over Merion

by Tom Utescher

In front of a home court crowd last Thursday, Mount St. Joseph Academy avenged a loss it had suffered exactly three weeks earlier in the first round of Athletic Association of Catholic Academies basketball bouts.

Recovering from an early 2-6 shortfall against visiting Merion Mercy, the Magic were ahead 11-8 by the end of the first quarter, and they remained in front the rest of the way to record a 49-36 victory.

Mount St. Joe had overcome another league rival, Villa Joseph Marie, by a score of 50-39 earlier in the week, and with the Merion win the Magic improved to 7-4 within the AACA and got back close to the .500 mark overall, at 10-11.

The Golden Bears, who’d beaten the Mount 38-34 during the first week of the new year, slipped to 5-8, 9-10 after succumbing to the Magic in the recent return engagement.

MSJ senior Ashley Smith had posted a game-high 14 points in the initial clash between the teams. Last Thursday she had a more modest output of four points, but no matter, since her classmate Julie Hoover went from three points in the first meeting to a game-high 20 in the rematch. The Mount was also “graced” with eight points from junior guard Grace DiGiovanni and six from senior forward Grace Gelone.

“In the first game with them,” Hoover explained, “our fouls killed us because we already put them in the one-and-one in the first quarter and third quarter. Our two main goals for today were to box out and play good help defense. We were composed the whole game and I don’t think we let their pressure or their press get to us at all.”

Forward Shannon Carroll, who led Merion with a dozen points on the day, started in early with a score off a rebound and then a jumper from near the foul line to help give the guests a 6-2 advantage. The Mount’s Kieran Glowacki (four points total) had actually put the first points on the board with a jumper from just below the keytop.

After the visitors went up by four, Gelone revived the Magic with a lay-up and then the younger Grace, DiGiovanni, hit a lay-up, scored off a steal, and then knocked down a three-pointer from the left corner for a five-point Magic margin. Merion guard Jada Smith (seven points total) drove for a buzzer-beating lay-up to make it 11-8 at the quarter.

Although the Golden Bears also rang up the first field goal of the second frame to make it a one-point affair, they never retook the lead. Hoover, starting out modestly by making one of two foul shots, bagged a three-pointer later in the period and finished up with two more free throws and a driving lay-up as the half ended with a 22-13 lead for the Mounties.

As usual under the new regime of head coach Claire Perry, players were flowing in and out of the game from the MSJ bench.

Addressing the new, expanded rotation the team has been employing this season, Hoover said, “I think it’s working out well because you get a quick break every couple minutes, so then you’re fresh when you need to be fresh.”

Hoover, who was officially accepted at the University of Pennsylvania last month, had eight points in the book at the break, and would add nine more in the third quarter. A sprinter during the spring track season, she ran the floor for a pair of lay-ups in transition (once off a steal) and drove for two lay-ups out of the offensive set. She also put in a free throw along the way, and a basket from the paint by her classmate Gelone rounded out the Magic’s third straight 11-point quarter.

The fourth period featured the highest offensive production of the game, but ultimately Merion only picked up one point in this 17-16 round. The Magic actually led 47-30 early in the final minute before the Golden Bears’ Amy Ratigan lobbed in a pair of three-pointers, one before and one after Magic junior Deirdre Regan pulled both points out of a one-and-one at the foul line.

Megan Dodaro scored four points in the winning cause and fellow MSJ junior Maddie Getty added a free throw.

Next on the agenda for the Mount would be a rematch against Villa Maria, another team that had topped the Magic (61-53) in the opening round of AACA games.

Discussing the team’s approach to the second encounter with the Hurricanes, Hoover said, “It’s the same situation as this game, where we didn’t play our best game when we played them the first time. We just need to come out and play hard again like we did today.”

Five days before the recent Merion contest, the Magic had played some of their best ball of the season in a loss at Spring-Ford High School.

Hoover noted, “Even though we lost, we felt we played well, and against Villa Joe the other day we played well. So now we’ve played well in three games in a row, and we’re happy that we’re finally getting consistent.”