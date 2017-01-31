GFS boys squash drives past Fords juniors

by Tom Utescher

On Senior Day for Germantown Friends’ boys’ squash team last Wednesday, the Tigers not only were able to recognize the contributions of 12th graders Jack Lentz and Jake Schwartz, but also could celebrate a 6-3 victory over visiting Haverford School.

The Tigers took the top two matches, and also secured wins at the fourth, fifth, seventh, and eighth positions to raise their season record to 4-5.

Haverford, like Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, has a varsity line-up that is rated among the best in the country, so GFS wisely scheduled last week’s meeting with the Fords’ junior varsity unit.

One of the Germantown Friends seniors, Schwartz, provided some early excitement in a number nine match that included two games that extended well past the regular point limit. Dropping the opening game at 7-11, Schwartz battled back to secure the second stanza, 16-14. Haverford sophomore Andrew Kichline regained the lead with an 11-9 third game, then he pulled out the fourth round at 15-13 to clinch the victory.

In a more brief encounter at number eight, fellow GFS sophomore Elliot Barr was a 3-0 winner over visiting junior Rob Saslow, 11-9, 12-10, 11-4. Haverford’s junior number six, Will Henderson, fought to a 15-13 victory in his opening game against Germantown freshman Henry Ruger, then the visiting 11th-grader captured the next two rounds a little more easily, 11-8, 11-5.

One rung up on the ladder, the first of two five-game struggles during the afternoon involved Tigers sophomore Michael Harrity and Haverford senior Fig Gowen.

Harrity held a 2-1 lead with game scores of 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, but Gowen avoided an exit in the fourth game by winning that segment, 11-5. Harrity then came on strong in the fifth to take the deciding session, 11-2.

Over on the main court, the action started with a set-to between the number three players. Here, Haverford senior Cal Williams eventually overcame GFS junior Eli Eisenstein, 11-8, 4-11, 14-12, 11-7.

The next two bouts played on this court were won by GFS in an efficient fashion. First, the Tigers’ Tommy Fournaris felled fellow freshman Charlie Baker, 11-2, 11-5, 11-5 at number two, then in the top spot Germantown’s Jack Lentz (a senior headed to the U.S. Naval Academy) put up scores of 11-1, 11-4, 11-1 as he eliminated Fords junior Michael Pilkington.

These results left the Tigers with a 4-3 edge in the team score, and one more individual win would seal the overall victory. The clinching match for the home team came at the fourth position, where sophomore James Nalle met with some resistance, but still won 3-0 over visiting freshman Rob Driscoll. Nalle went up 2-0 with 11-7, 11-8 games, then he took the third at 11-9, winning on a shot from the right that sent the ball deep into the back left corner, where Driscoll was unable to play it.

Although GFS had wrapped up the team win, sophomore Jacob Sternberg-Sher was still engaged in an intense encounter with Haverford senior David Bunn. The Tigers 10th-grader forged ahead with 11-6, 13-6 wins, but Bunn battled back to capture the next two games, 11-8, 14-12. With all of the other players and all of the spectators trying to squeeze in to observe the fifth game, Sternberg-Sher pushed through to win it, 11-5.