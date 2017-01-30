Paul Stuart McNair of Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia passed away peacefully at his home on January 17, 2017 after two challenging years living with ALS. Paul was born in New Haven, Connecticut on January 24, 1961 , son of Robert Andrew and Margaret ( McKeon ) McNair. He graduated from the Hammonasset School in Madison, Connecticut and the American Shakespeare Conservatory in New York City. A man of varied talents, over the years Paul had worked as an actor, musician, woodworker and carver, and construction estimator. He was well known in the 80s New Haven new wave scene as Troy Black, lead guitarist for the Poodle Boys. Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Emma Sabin, and son, Gavin McNair of Chestnut Hill; brother Mark of Craddockville, VA and sister Betsy of Santa Cruz, CA; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and family around the world. A memorial service will be held at Church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields in Chestnut Hill on Saturday, January 28 at 11am, with inter ment and reception to follow at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter.